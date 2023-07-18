 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Eight Days of Hope building refuge for victims of teen trafficking

  • Updated
WTVA reporter jake white speaks with 8 Days of Hope on their new shelter for trafficked children

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — Eight Days of Hope is building a facility that’ll serve as a refuge for teenage human trafficking victims

Eight Days of Hope is known to provide disaster relief across the country following hurricanes and more.

Human trafficking is a disaster and the nonprofit cannot watch from the sidelines.

8 Days of Hope

8 Days of Hope new relief facility plan. Date: 7/18/23

The $6.5 million project, named Safe Harbor, is being built in Ohio.

It’ll provide safety to children who are 14 to 18 years old.

Safe Harbor will also provide schooling to victims who need it and church services.

The organization expects the project to be completed by early 2024.

