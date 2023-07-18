Eight Days of Hope building refuge for victims of teen trafficking

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — Eight Days of Hope is building a facility that’ll serve as a refuge for teenage human trafficking victims
Eight Days of Hope is known to provide disaster relief across the country following hurricanes and more.
Human trafficking is a disaster and the nonprofit cannot watch from the sidelines.
The $6.5 million project, named Safe Harbor, is being built in Ohio.
It’ll provide safety to children who are 14 to 18 years old.
Safe Harbor will also provide schooling to victims who need it and church services.
The organization expects the project to be completed by early 2024.