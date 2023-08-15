Eight Days of Hope asks for monetary donations to help provide relief in Hawaii

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi based Eight Days of Hope is asking for monetary donations as it partners with churches in Hawaii to provide relief from recent wildfires.
EDOH is collecting monetary donations through the rest of August. According to organizers, every dollar donated is going to help provide much needed resources to displaced families, including food, water, diapers, clothes, cots, storage pods and more.
Donations can be made to eightdaysofhope.com or a check can be sent to P.O. Box 3208, Tupelo, MS, 38803. Donations should mention “Maui” or “wildfires” in the comment section.