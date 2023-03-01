Effort underway to preserve Black cemetery in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An effort is underway to preserve a historic Black cemetery in downtown Starkville.
Mississippi State University recently received a special grant worth more than $300,000 to preserve the Brush Arbor Cemetery.
Dr. Jordan Lyton Cox, an anthropology professor, is spearheading the project.
“So the cemetery is actually listed on the National Register of Historic Places, federally-recognized-historic-place,” Cox said. “This cemetery houses a lot of African-Americans who were not able to be buried elsewhere.”
Cemetery maintenance is a growing concern especially due to its location
Cox said the cemetery has been neglected. There is no fencing and apartment buildings surround it, meaning foot traffic.
Grave markers, some of which date back to the late 1800s, have fallen down over time
Cox said the project will be in place over the next three years and will create an archive.
The university is actively looking for students interested in joining this project. The deadline to apply is March 19. Open this link for more information.