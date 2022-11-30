 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EF-2 tornado swept through Lowndes County

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage along Wolfe Road in Lowndes County

Storm damage along Wolfe Road in Lowndes County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday evening left behind significant damage in Lowndes County.

One storm destroyed a fire station on Caledonia Steens Road. An on-site tornado siren was also damaged.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the damage to the station is beyond saving. The county plans to tear the building down and rebuild. In the mean time, firefighters will be relocated to another location.

The same storm also toppled the steeple at Mt. Zion Church in Steens.

Steeple destroyed at Mt. Zion church in Lowndes County

Steeple destroyed at Mt. Zion church in Lowndes County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 29, 2022.
Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lowndes County

Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lowndes County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 29, 2022.

WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan reported live from a destroyed barn along Wolfe Road.

Debris was scattered across the property and tin was found hanging in trees.

Storm damage along Wolfe Road in Lowndes County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.

Storm damage along Wolfe Road in Lowndes County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.

The Steens area was one of the harder hit areas. Steens is south of Caledonia.

Storm surveyors spent Wednesday in Lowndes County gathering data. According to preliminary data, they categorized the Steens storm as a high-end EF-2 tornado.

Storm damage in Steens, Mississippi

Storm damage in Steens, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.
Storm damage in Steens, Mississippi

Storm damage in Steens, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.
Storm damage in Steens, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.

Power crew worker trimming tree limbs in Steens, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.
Storm damage in Steens, Mississippi

Storm damage in Steens, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries in Lowndes County.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you