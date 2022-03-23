EF-1 tornado damage found in Monroe County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - The National Weather Service in Memphis says an EF-1 tornado swept through southern Monroe County in Mississippi on Tuesday.
Survey Update: The storm survey team has found preliminary EF-1 tornado damage in the southern portion of Monroe County, MS. More info will be provided later today. https://t.co/kZey1ik8sC— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 23, 2022
So far, there are only two reported injuries across the entire state of Mississippi: one in Holmes County and the other in Copiah County.
