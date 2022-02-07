Educators meet in Tupelo for annual leadership summit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - More than 100 administrators and educators from across Mississippi met in Tupelo Monday for a leadership summit.
The event was held at the BancorpSouth Conference Center.
Mississippi State University (MSU) hosts the event in a different city every year.
Tupelo was chosen because the Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) is a District of Innovation.
According to the state department of education, the designation gives school districts and schools additional flexibility in several areas governed by the state department.
Educators attended learning sessions and discussed ways to improve their own districts.
TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou was the keynote speaker for the event.
Cindy Ming, who is part of MSU’s Research and Curriculum Unit, said a lot of planning goes into making the annual event, now in its seventh year, a success.