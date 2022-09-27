 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR
ALL OF NORTH MISSISSIPPI...

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND...between 15 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...between 20 to 25 percent.

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University

Balls of cheese at Mississippi State University

Balls of cheese at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. Photo Date: Sept. 2022.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University.

Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong.

Edam cheese at Mississippi State University

Boxes of Edam cheese at Mississippi State University. Photo Date: Sept. 2022.

It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer.

“He wanted to invent a cheese that brought attention to Mississippi State just as much as the cowbell and football did,” Custer Dairy Processing Plant Manager James McClelland said. “And he came up with this Edam, the round ball, the round cannonball and started out making 10 a year, and now we're up to 50,000.

Herzer got the Edam molds from Holland just before European ports closed at the start of World War II.

Today, the process is still as hands-on as it's ever been. From the time MSU dairy milk gets into a vat, to the waxing and bagging of an Edam cheese ball, six hours will pass and another three months will go by before the ball is sold.

And the cheeses are stored in a 40-degree cheese room during that waiting period.

Vallagret Cheese Wheels at Mississippi State University

Vallagret Cheese Wheels at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. Photo Date: Sept. 2022.

Now, the university also produces Vallagret and cheddar cheeses along with two kinds of cheese spreads.

Year-round all kinds of people are looking to get their MSU cheese fix.

Locally, the best place to do that is at the MAFES (Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station) store on campus.

Store manager Jennifer Portera said the store sees students, faculty, staff and customers from across the Starkville area and United States.

Vallagret Cheese Wheels at Mississippi State University

Vallagret Cheese Wheels at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. Photo Date: Sept. 2022.

Customers can find all kinds of Mississippi State-made products at the store including the various cheeses.

Workers boxing cheese at Mississippi State University

Workers alongside cheese boxes at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. Photo Date: Sept. 2022.

Portera said MSU cheese is more than just a popular gift for people nationwide; it symbolizes years of ongoing research and hard work by students and staff alike.

