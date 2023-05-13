Ecru Second Baptist Church serves hundreds at most recent food pantry

ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) - Ecru Second Baptist Church served over three hundred people with its most recent food pantry Saturday.
The church gave away nearly 17,000 pounds of food. One box of food was given to each household represented. Inside the boxes were items like potatoes, vegetables, beef jerky, and more.
Organizers said they served roughly 245 households and 60% of them will have children.
Pastor Terry Baber says it was humbling to see so many people that are food insecure in his community.
“To be able to express the love of Christ by putting our faith to work,” said Baber. “We feel it is a way to demonstrate to our neighbors that we are commanded to love our neighbor as ourselves.”
Their next event will be August 12th in the church parking lot from 9 AM to noon, or until supplies run out.