ECRU: Man in the hospital after falling 15 feet from construction-site railing

ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) - One man is in the hospital after falling 15 feet from an under-construction restaurant's framing.

Ecru Police Chief Matt Stringer told WTVA it happened around 2:13 p.m. on March 10, 2022, at the site of a new Costa Mexican Bar and Grill currently under construction in Ecru at the intersection of Hwy 15 and Hwy 346.

The man was working on top of the framing at the construction site when he fell, went through the rafters, and hit the concrete.

A medical helicopter flew him to a trauma center soon after.

The man works for Hooker Construction out of Thaxton, MS. 

