Eastern Pontotoc County can now access fiber internet

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — People in eastern Pontotoc County can now join thousands of others across North Mississippi in getting really fast internet service through an electric cooperative.
Tombigbee Electric Power Association announced Thursday it is through building the $16.5 million system to provide its fiber internet for roughly 10,000 Pontotoc Electric Power Association customers.
Those who can now order internet service through Tombigbee Fiber include people in Pontotoc, Algoma and the area along and east of Highway 15.
The work was not expected to be completed until the end of this year. However, Tombigbee Fiber says completion came eight months ahead of schedule.
Pontotoc EPA customers wanting the new internet service will need to call Tombigbee Fiber directly instead of Pontotoc EPA.
Tombigbee EPA CEO Scott Hendrix says a Pontotoc EPA customer will have to wait at least a month after placing an order before a worker can show up at a home or business to provide broadband access.
Hendrix adds that Tombigbee employees will do the commercial installations while a contractor, CUI of Red Bay, Alabama, will handle most of the residential installations.
All maintenance of the internet service will be done by Tombigbee workers.