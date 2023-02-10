East Tupelo is in a 'real estate renaissance' as new subdivision approval

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Earlier this week, Tupelo City Council approved a new eight-lot residential subdivision in East Tupelo as the city continues to grow.
The three-acre lot is located on the southeast corner of Wilson Street and Feemster Lake Road.
Director of Developmental Services Tanner Newman says after decades of growth for West Tupelo, it's now East Tupelo's turn to blossom.
"I've long said that East Tupelo is the next 'real estate renaissance' here in the city," Newman says. "Over the last few months, we've seen two major subdivisions announced and approved by the Tupelo City Council."
The new lot will be a low-density subdivision meaning each home will take up to a half-acre of space