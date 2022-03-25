Early Alert program aims to assist Lowndes County first responders

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County first responders now have a new program in place to help them save lives in emergency situations.
During a medical emergency there isn't always enough time to provide medical history.
'Early Alert' is a program only available to residents in Lowndes County that will give citizens a decal to place on their vehicle's back window.
The decal will alert first responders to look inside the vehicle's glove box to find crucial medical information following a crash or emergency.
"If we have elderly patients that are driving and they have diabetes or high blood pressure - if they're unconscious and they can't tell us what's going on, it speeds up the process of helping them get the medical attention they need," said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.
He said this will give them a heads-up in terms of what to do for the patient.
"The information packet has all kinds of information. From their medical history, medications, and the contact information to their loved ones," Hawkins said.
This program is totally free to participants of all ages.
If you want to sign up, visit the Lowndes County Sheriff's Department.