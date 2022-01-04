E911 dispatchers needed in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An E911 dispatcher is the person that gets first responders to you during an emergency.
But, the dispatching office in Lowndes County is having trouble finding people to work that very important job. Emergency Services Director Cindy Lawrence said there are not enough dispatchers in Lowndes county.
She said Covid and the intensity of the job are to blame for the lack of employees.
“We’ve been asking each shift to pick up an extra shift here and there and they’ve done that," said Lawrence.
District 5 supervisor Leroy Brooks said county leaders are working to help emergency services.
“I talked to the county administrator this morning to talk about doing some research on the viability and legality of hiring deputies and police officers when they're off duty because they do understand the system," said Brooks.
Lawrence said the empty positions need to be filled, so emergency response times are not affected.
Anyone interested in being a dispatcher can stop by the office that's on 515 2nd Ave N.