Duo arrested for vehicle theft in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Lafayette County and one from Lee County are accused of stealing a car in Tupelo.
According to the Tupelo Police Department, someone stole a Hyundai car from Applebee's on Barnes Crossing Road on Tuesday, April 26 sometime between 4 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.
Officers were soon told about someone stealing a license plate from a vehicle near the Salvation Army on Carnation Street, which is about four miles south of the restaurant.
According to police, Jonathan Henry, 23, of Abbeville, and Timothy Hossier, 21, of Tupelo, were found standing near the stolen Hyundai which was now missing its license plate.
Henry allegedly ran away into a wooded area but was soon arrested. Both men were eventually charged with felony motor vehicle theft.