DUI case against former school official dismissed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The DUI case against a former Tupelo school administrator has been dismissed, according to his attorney.

Paul Moton was charged with DUI and pleaded no contest in Tupelo municipal court.

He and his attorney Mark Nickels appealed the case to a higher Lee County court and the case was dismissed by a judge on Wednesday, May 11.

"The bottom line is the lower court didn't have jurisdiction,” the attorney said. “Jurisdiction is the power to hear a case. If the lower court doesn't have jurisdiction, then they have no power at all to deal with a case."

Nickels said the city of Tupelo has the legal right to reissue the DUI citation against Moton and seek another trial against him.

Moton has retired from the Tupelo Public School District.