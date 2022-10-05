Dry weather is perfect for harvesting cotton

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - When people think of Mississippi, they often picture cotton.
But how has the dry weather affected the crop in north Mississippi?
Dr. Bill Burdine of the Mississippi State Research and Extension Center in Verona said the weather is perfect for harvesting cotton.
"The cotton needs plenty of water early on in the season and in the mid-season to set that fruit-load,” Burdine said, “but once we get to mature bolls, we want it hot, we want it dry. It just gives us a better quality cotton. It lets us put our chemicals on. It does a better job of defoliating cotton. In fact, this cotton here has had its second shot of defoliant, so the leaves will be falling off just any day now and we'll come in and we'll start picking this early next week."
The dry weather also improves the quality.
"Because it's been a very dry fall, I think our color’s gonna be excellent, our strength's gonna be good. But the yield also I think is gonna be a little bit higher than last year. I haven't seen much picked yet, but I'm just expecting our yields to bump up just a little bit. But that's gonna be offset by some of the harvested acres, I think, is gonna go down from the year before."
So expect to see cotton harvesters soon.