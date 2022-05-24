Drug bust at Tupelo tire shop landed two people in jail

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Narcotics agents and Tupelo police officers seized methamphetamine, Ecstasy, marijuana and guns during a drug bust on Wednesday, May 18.
According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, officers investigated allegations of drug activity at a tire shop on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. Police did not identify the business.
“This business was being used as a drug distribution location for the Tupelo area,” according to the news release.
Narcotics agents seized a pound of meth, several ounces of Ecstasy powder, hundreds of Ecstasy pills, a felony amount of marijuana and firearms, according to police.
Police arrested Jason Atkinson, 37, of Tupelo. According to police, Atkinson has been arrested 15 times since 2013, including three felony drug charges.
Police charged Atkinson with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Tellie Meridith, 45, of Shannon, was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.