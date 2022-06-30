Drought expanding throughout Mississippi; concerns for crop survival

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We’ve seen very little rain for a few weeks, and now we’re officially in a drought.
The dry conditions are especially tough on corn crops since corn only has a one-week window for survival. Once that’s gone, the chances of survival are slim.
Experts say all we can do now is hope for rain in the upcoming days and weeks.
