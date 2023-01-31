Driving safety tips for winter weather conditions

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Under this winter weather advisory, there is some risk of dangerous conditions. So, we have some tips that you can use to make sure you and your loved ones stay safe.
There has been monitoring of road conditions happening all morning. Roads are slick so people need to definitely make sure to watch their speed, people need to bundle up, and stay aware of their surroundings.
Check out the tips below so that you are informed on what to do when dangerous winter weather conditions come Mississippi.
You can also stay updated on the WTVA Weather app to keep track of this winter weather advisory.