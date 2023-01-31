 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around
two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Tishomingo, Prentiss, Pontotoc and Lee MS Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Driving safety tips for winter weather conditions

  • Updated
Under this winter weather advisory, there is some risk of dangerous conditions. So, we have some tips that you can use to make sure you and your loved ones stay safe.

Under this winter weather advisory, there is some risk of dangerous conditions. So, we have some tips that you can use to make sure you and your loved ones stay safe.

There has been monitoring of road conditions happening all morning. Roads are slick so people need to definitely make sure to watch their speed, people need to bundle up, and stay aware of their surroundings.

Check out the tips below so that you are informed on what to do when dangerous winter weather conditions come Mississippi. 

Driving safety tips

