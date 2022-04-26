 Skip to main content
Driver not charged in fatal crash with Lee County officer

Johnny Patterson

Verona Assistant Chief of Police Johnny Patterson. Source: Verona Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver who fatally crashed into a Lee County school resource officer will not be charged.

That’s according to District Attorney John Weddle.

The incident happened on Jan. 13 outside the Shannon Primary School along Highway 45 while officer Johnny Patterson was directing traffic.

He died a few days later.

In his opinion, Weddle believed the jury came to the conclusion the crash was an accident and not intentional.

However, the district attorney said the driver was traveling 75 mph. The speed limit is 55 mph along that stretch of the highway.

