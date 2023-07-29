 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Driver hurt in downtown Columbus crash dies days later

Accident in downtown Columbus on July 26, 2023

Accident in downtown Columbus on July 26, 2023 where Ryan Koehn was seriously injured.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A driver died from his injuries just a couple of days after state troopers said his truck was hit by a speeding pickup in downtown Columbus.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said he got a call Friday evening from a hospital in Memphis that Ryan Koehn, 26, of Columbus, had died.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Koehn was driving his truck on 5th Street Wednesday night when a truck trying to get away from a state trooper slammed into him on Main Street.

Troopers identified the driver of that pickup as Tristan Atkinson, 22, of Caledonia.

Tristan Atkinson

Tristan Atkinson

Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom said a trooper was chasing Atkinson after he refused to stop for speeding on Highway 182 east of Columbus when the accident happened.

An ambulance took Atkinson to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle after the accident.

According to law enforcement, he is charged with felony failure to stop for an officer, driving under the influence and other offenses.

