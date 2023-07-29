Driver hurt in downtown Columbus crash dies days later

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A driver died from his injuries just a couple of days after state troopers said his truck was hit by a speeding pickup in downtown Columbus.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said he got a call Friday evening from a hospital in Memphis that Ryan Koehn, 26, of Columbus, had died.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Koehn was driving his truck on 5th Street Wednesday night when a truck trying to get away from a state trooper slammed into him on Main Street.
Troopers identified the driver of that pickup as Tristan Atkinson, 22, of Caledonia.
Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom said a trooper was chasing Atkinson after he refused to stop for speeding on Highway 182 east of Columbus when the accident happened.
An ambulance took Atkinson to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle after the accident.
According to law enforcement, he is charged with felony failure to stop for an officer, driving under the influence and other offenses.