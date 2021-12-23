Drive safe, avoid distractions during Christmas travels

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi motorists are urged to travel safe and avoid distractions during the Christmas weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) began is holiday enforcement period on Thursday; it will end on Sunday.

That means added patrols and more eyes on the roadways.

"We are going to have more enforcement units out there working special details and stuff like that; just to make sure folks are safe," MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said.

MHP is predicting a large number of travelers, considering travel has been limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If we [troopers] see a violation, we are definitely going to address it," McGee added.

Troopers encourage travelers to not only drive for themselves but to drive for the people around them.

Tupelo resident Kejuna Hurrod said he plans to stay off the highway this holiday weekend.

"It's gonna be crazy; it’s Christmas time,” he said. “People are going to be coming in and out, from state to state. So, as a precaution, I advise everybody to stay off the road and be safe."

Travelers are reminded to wear seatbelts, put phones down; and if you’re going to drink alcohol, get a designated driver.