Dr. Daniel Edney named next state health officer in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Board of Health has named Dr. Daniel Edney the next state health officer.

He’ll replace Dr. Thomas Dobbs who is resigning at the end of July.

Edney is currently the deputy state health officer.

“Among his various contributions, Dr. Edney worked with various organizations and partnerships to explain COVID and answer questions,” Dobbs said. “He has also worked with providers to sign them up to give COVID vaccine, and he fielded questions from providers about allergies and other complications related to the administration of the vaccine.”

Edney said, “Following in the footsteps of Dr. Dobbs, I, too, hope to serve as a catalyst for change – especially with infant and maternal mortality, the opioids battle plaguing the country right now, and moving the needle in preventive health and health equity issues.”

WTVA is working to get a picture of Edney.