DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County

  • Updated
  • 0
Lafayette County Sheriff's Department, patrol, cruiser vehicle

Lafayette County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi. Photo Date: Oct. 20, 2022.

Lafayette County Sheriff's Department officer involved shooting occured Wednesday night around eleven.

Update Oct. 21, 12:11 p.m.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety identified the man killed as Jason Smith, 44.

Original article below

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - More information has been released about an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night in Lafayette County.

According to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a domestic call at approximately 10:43 p.m.

The sheriff’s department did not provide an address; however, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the incident happened near Highway 334.

A woman outside the home told deputies her two children, ages 19 and 16, were barricaded inside their rooms.

Deputies tried to persuade an armed man inside the house to surrender, according to the sheriff's department.

However, the man allegedly pointed a weapon at the deputies who then fired their guns.

The man was wounded and ultimately died from his injuries. The man's name has not been released to the public yet.

People from Oxford share their emotions regarding officer involved shooting.

The children were removed from the home and taken to a safe environment, according to the sheriff’s department.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety says 29 officer-involved shootings in 2022 and 42 since 2021.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

