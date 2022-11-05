Downtown Tupelo kicks of holiday shopping season

TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Downtown Tupelo hosted a holiday open house today to kick off the shopping season.
Santa Claus himself sat outside The Main Attraction to hear kids share what they wanted for Christmas, and to do some holiday shopping himself.
This is most important time of the year for local businesses, and The Main Attraction owner Barbara Fleishhacker explains why its so important to support the downtown shopping area.
"We're all independently owned small stores. We give back to our community in more ways than even people realize," says Fleishhacker. "And it's just fun and festive and it's a great place to make memories."
The festivities will continue this holiday season with the annual Tupelo Christmas Parade on December 2nd.