Double Decker Arts Festival returns to Oxford this year

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - After two years of the pandemic, the Double Decker Arts Festival is returning this year in Oxford. This year will mark the 25th anniversary for the festival.
Sarah Sign was just a freshman at Ole Miss when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, so this will be her first time at the festival. She said she is ready for the experience.
"I'm very excited to see what it's like," said Sign. "I'm ready to see and do it all honesty. I just can't wait."
The organizers are planning different activities like dance shows, martial arts demonstrations and displays of local businesses.
Artists can apply for booths online until January 24th, and food vendors can apply online until Jan. 31.
Salesperson Vonda Blackbourn at My Favorite Shoes said they are ready for the crowd of customers.
"We are so excited," she said. "We are looking forward to having a fabulous weekend."
Blackbourn said she believes more people will come out with a vaccine in place and follow safety measures.
"I think people are ready to get back to doing things like they used to do and have fun."
The Double Decker Arts Festival will be April 22-23.