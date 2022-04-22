Double Decker Arts Festival returns for big weekend in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford’s Double Decker Arts Festival returned Friday for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The annual event draws in thousands of people.
This year comes on the same weekend the Ole Miss baseball team hosts arch-rival Mississippi State. The spring football game also takes place Saturday at noon.
"I'm excited to be back, more excited about Ole Miss vs Mississippi State this weekend, but I'm excited to be back," Brett Bagus said.
This will be sophomore Audrey Mulholland’s first festival as a student at Ole Miss.
"I'm so excited to hang out with my friends, be on the Square and see what everyone's been talking about the last two years."
The festival includes dance shows, martial arts demonstrations and artists have the chance to showcase their work.
Many festival-goers are just glad to see a crowd.
"COVID was tough for everybody,” Brady Vick said. “I'm just glad to see everybody coming back together here to present what this beautiful town has to offer."
The festival runs through Saturday. Open this link to view the festival's list of events and more.