Doss receives life in prison for Houston murder

Update Oct. 13, 2022
The jury met again on Thursday, Oct. 13 and could not agree on a sentence, District Attorney Ben Creekmore said.
So, the judge sentenced Doss.
He received life with possiblity of parole for murder, 50 years for armed robbery, 20 years for aggravated assault and five years for conspiracy to commit murder.
Because Doss is a juvenile, he can file a petition for parole eligibility after 10 years.
If he receives parole, the lesser sentences will begin.
Original article below
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide.
Jarquavious Doss was convicted of capital murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Prosecutors brought him to trial for the killing of Rob Cox.
He and his stepdaughter had traveled to Houston with the intent to buy a car from someone whom they had been talking with on social media.
Police say three people ambushed them instead, and Cox was shot in a struggle before he died.
Court will resume Thursday where a jury will be asked to decide if Doss should get life with or without parole.