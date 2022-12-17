Don't expect MUW name change in 2023

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women will not be changing its name next year.
President Nora Miller provided an update on the name change on the university's website.
"In late October-early November we sent out over 39,000 invitations to participate in our survey. These went out to alumni, students, faculty, staff, prospective students, business leaders and others in our community. Over 4,000 responses were verified, and over 600 people indicated that they would be willing to participate in focus group discussions if their name were chosen in a random sample selection. 543 were invited to participate in 11 focus groups. 94 people took part in these focus groups."
She said the plan is to regroup in 2023 and receive more input and slow the process down, as some complained the university was moving too quickly.
MUW plans to present a name change to the legislature in 2024.