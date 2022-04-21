Donald Cook named MSMS executive director

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) has a new executive director.
The state board of education voted Thursday, April 21 to hire Donald Cook. He’ll oversee all school operations, functions and activities.
Cook graduated from MSMS in 1990 and holds degrees from Mississippi State University, Mississippi College and Liberty University.
He currently works as an instructor at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika, Alabama, and teaches science at Newman High School in Georgia.
Cook will officially fill the role on June 1.
MSMS is a public high school located on the campus of Mississippi University for Women in Columbus.