 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Cook named MSMS executive director

  • Updated
  • 0
Donald Cook named MSMS executive director

Donald Cook, executive director, Mississippi School for Math and Science (MSMS). Source: MSMS.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) has a new executive director.

The state board of education voted Thursday, April 21 to hire Donald Cook. He’ll oversee all school operations, functions and activities.

Cook graduated from MSMS in 1990 and holds degrees from Mississippi State University, Mississippi College and Liberty University.

Mississippi seeking new leader of math and science school

The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) is a high school located on the campus of Mississippi University for Women (MUW, The W) in Columbus. Photo Date: Feb. 4, 2021.

He currently works as an instructor at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika, Alabama, and teaches science at Newman High School in Georgia.

Cook will officially fill the role on June 1.

MSMS is a public high school located on the campus of Mississippi University for Women in Columbus.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you