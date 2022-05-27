 Skip to main content
Dominique Clayton children awarded $2.2M; mother killed by former Oxford police officer in 2019

Dominique Clayton

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A federal judge awarded $2.2 million to the children of a woman killed by a former Oxford police officer.

The judge ordered the former officer, Matthew Kinne, to pay that amount.

Matthew Kinne

Kinne is serving life in prison for killing Dominique Clayton in 2019.

She left behind four children.

The family attorney Carlos Moore said it's the largest judgment or verdict ever in Mississippi history in a police-officer-involved-killing.

Carlos Moore

Carlos Moore (center), Photo Date: Aug. 5, 2021. Source: WMC-TV.

He shared the following statement on Thursday, May 26.

"Today the Clayton family received the largest verdict or judgment ever in Mississippi history in a police involved killing case. While the judgment won’t bring back Dominique, the family is delighted that her black life mattered in a court of law."

