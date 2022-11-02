Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in Prentiss County

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Prentiss County man is dead after a domestic violence incident Tuesday night.
Sheriff Randy Tolar says his deputies went to home on County Road 5490 after getting a shots fired call, but his deputies say a person ran away from the home once they got there.
The sheriff says a woman shares the property with her parents.
An hour later, deputies were called back to the home, but this time they found a man dead in the driveway of the daughter's home.
Tolar says the daughter is divorced and the victim was her ex-husband.
There is a person of interest in custody but the sheriff will not release anymore information at this time.