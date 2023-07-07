TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Domestic violence has been on the rise since the pandemic. Lives in North Mississippi are being destroyed because of the growing issue.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that nearly people a minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says over three hundred instances were reported last year alone and twenty of those were felonies.
Reports also say one in three teens will be a victim of some sort of dating violence. Domestic violence can be forms of physical, verbal, and sexual.
Local expert Sandra Blanch, SAFE shelter case manager, says she is seeing an increase in families and men being affected. When Blanch thinks about cases that end in death, it leaves her asking questions.
“One thing that comes to mind I always think about, you know, did they try to leave?” Blanch said. “Or did they talk to someone or did anyone know their story? And a lot of times you have individuals that are going through this alone and do not want to share with family. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. And this is non judgmental, because we want everybody to have a great quality of life and we want people to live in a safe and stable environment.”
SAFE also offers help to batterers. They offer a 24-week intervention program for people who are required by court or volunteer to do it themselves. The goal is to support people in finding healthier ways to cope with their emotions.
People who need help from domestic violence can call the 24 hour confidential crisis hotline at 1-800-527-7233 or visit their website here.