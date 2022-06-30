DOJ: Amory man convicted of health care fraud forfeits $7.1M

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - The federal government received $7.1 million in forfeited money from an Amory, Mississippi, man convicted of health care fraud and conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
Phillip Minga was convicted in August 2021 and sentenced to serve 78 months in prison.
According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), he did not report a 2010 wire fraud conviction to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
As a result, he was to be prohibited from the Medicare Program for 10 years. During that time, Medicare would not pay claims submitted by anyone who employed Minga in a management or administrative role.
The DOJ says Minga did not obey and continued to manage and control pharmacies that submitted Medicare claims.
From October 2016 to August 2021, Medicare paid $16.1 to the pharmacies.
The court ordered him to repay more than $16.1 million in restitution and ordered him to forfeit $7.1 million.