Dog playing big role in search for missing Alcorn County man

Wade Davis, Buddy, Jacinto, Alcorn County

Another picture of Buddy after he returned home on July 6, 2022. Source: Wade Davis family.

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - Search and rescue personnel hope a missing man’s dog will lead them to him in Alcorn County.

Buddy the dog was reunited with his family on Wednesday, July 6.

Wade Davis of Jacinto and Buddy disappeared on the morning of June 22 while out walking.

Wade Davis

Wade Davis

A tracking collar was put on Buddy, and searchers hope the dog will lead them to Davis.

Gulf Search and Rescue (SAR), which is comprised of volunteers from across the Southeast, is in Alcorn County to find Davis.

WTVA anchor Tanya Carter spoke with Gulf SAR Logistics Director Ken Turner about Buddy’s critical role in the search. Watch the interview in the video above or open this link.

