You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doctor discusses new FDA booster guidance for teens

  • Updated
  • 0
Covid booster shot

Credit: U.S. Air National Guard / Jacqueline Marshall | License Link

Dr. Steve Threlheld said the expansion of boosters for younger people can help prevent the spread of Covid.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The FDA recently announced that kids as young as 12 can now get a Pfizer booster shot, this as many students prepare to return to school from winter break.

Dr. Steve Thelkeld is the infectious disease director for Baptist Memorial Hospitals. He said the expansion of booster shots for kids 12 to 15 can greatly prevent the spread of covid cases.

“The booster does clearly prevent cases. This is just another segment of the population that can be protected against getting the disease," said Thelkeld.

The FDA also changed booster wait time for 12 to 15 year olds from 6 months after full vaccination, to five months.

The CDC still has to approve of this recommendation before kids 12 to 15 can get their boosters.

Recommended for you