DJ Love Bone toy drive set for Saturday in Prairie

  • Updated
DJ Love Bone toy drive in Prairie - uploaded Dec. 15, 2021

A north Mississippi company is working with a local radio personality to make the holidays better for some area girls and boys.

Prairie Mills Feed & Farm Supply has joined forces with DJ "Love Bone" for the second annual toy drive.

Last year, the drive distributed more than 500 toys and clothes to local children. This year, organizers say the demand is even bigger than before.

The items will be distributed at the business on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The address is 10111 Prairie Mills Rd.

