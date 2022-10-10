 Skip to main content
Disturbing crime at cemetery under investigation in Oktibbeha County

  • Updated
  • 0
Memorial Garden Park cemetery in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi

Memorial Garden Park cemetery in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Oct. 10, 2022.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone stole an urn at an Oktibbeha County cemetery and tossed the ashes.

The vandalism happened on Oct. 1 at the Memorial Garden Park on Oktoc Road.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Lt. Jon Davis described the crime as sickening and said the deceased's family was obviously upset.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office at 662-324-8484 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

