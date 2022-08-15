Disney Cruise Line dropping vaccination requirement for kids ages 5 to 11

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...Tate, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Lee MS, Itawamba and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. &&