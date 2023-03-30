 Skip to main content
“Dine for Disaster” raises money for storm victims

  Updated
  • 0

"Dine for Disaster" held for the American Red Cross.

Loco Taco joins "Dine for Disaster" fundraiser for storm victims

Loco Taco employee serving customers to help raise money for storm victims.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Dozens of local restaurants took part in a fundraiser for Mississippi storm victims Thursday.

Restaurants who participated in “Dine for Disaster” donated ten percent of their profits to the American Red Cross. That money will go directly towards relief efforts for storm victims in Mississippi.

Loco Taco in west Tupelo was one of the participating restaurants. In addition to participating in the fundraiser, they also helped feed people in Amory.

The general manager said giving back is important to them.

“If we have the resources to do it, why not? We want to make sure everybody is fed,” General Manager Luis Sosa said. “It’s something we're good at, so why not distribute it to other people that actually need it… We feel blessed being able to help people and we're all for it.”

Loco Taco, D Casa, and Cantina Del Sol packed up a truck of feed to feed people in Amory Thursday. They fed over 400 volunteers and residents.

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

