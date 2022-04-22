Desert Storm monument vandalized in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone vandalized the Desert Storm monument in downtown West Point.
The monument is located near City Hall.
City workers spent Friday morning removing the stain, but it could take a few weeks before the stain is completely gone.
The West Point Police Department shared a picture of the vandalism on social media.
Randy Jones works for the city and vandalism like this hurts him more than some.
He spent more than 30 years in the Army and retired in 1998.
"It's because of the veterans who served before me, without me, and after me...that you have the right to do stuff like that, whether it is right or wrong, and I certainly believe it's wrong; and you wouldn't want me to catch you doing it myself."
He believes younger people may be to blame.
"I think it is real unfortunate,” Jones said. “One because they don't have a clue how fortunate they are to be here."
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244.