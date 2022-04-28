 Skip to main content
Derma woman recalls horrifying Wednesday night murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Murder of Anthony Armstrong in Derma, MS

Sadie Doss put this cross in her yard in remembrance of Anthony Armstrong. Photo Date: April 28, 2022.

DERMA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Derma woman said murder victim Anthony Armstrong ran to her home and begged her for help.

Tauras Shaw is accused of fatally shooting the 34-year-old Wednesday evening.

Sadie Doss said Armstrong was visiting a friend at a home next-door.

"Somebody said, ‘Help me, help me...please,’” Doss recalled. "'I've been shot. Help me please.’ I got right here and he started stumbling right there and he fell right there."

Doss said she just prayed.

She and her family spent all morning cleaning blood from her front porch. She put a cross in her yard in remembrance of Armstrong.

Tasha Westmoreland is the shooting victim’s cousin.

"It was just senseless and I really hate that," she said. "I hate it for his girlfriend. She’s mourning really bad."

Shaw is wanted for first-degree murder.

Taurus Shaw

Taurus Shaw, Source: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

