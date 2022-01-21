Deputies arrest 20-year-old for Starkville apartment shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - One man was arrested in Oktibbeha County after shooting two people at a apartment complex.
Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department arrested 20-year-old Samual Lee Kirkland for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a controlled substance.
However, deputies are still searching for two more suspects who they believe are juveniles.
OCSD is also looking for a silver 1990 Oldsmobile 98.
The car has heavy rusting on the top of it.
The license plate number is HLB 7359 with Mississippi tags.
The shooting happened at the Chadwick Place Apartments around 6:30 pm on Thursday evening and sent two people to OCH Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.
Those victims have been released from the hospital.
The apartment complex is only half a mile away from Mississippi State University's campus, leaving some students a little uneasy.
“It was just so close to campus and we had never really like heard of a shooting being that close so it does make us feel a little bit on edge," said MSU sophomore Chloe Madison, "but I do know that we’re protected. We have a lot of security.”