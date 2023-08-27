Democratic nominee Shuwaski Young will withdraw from the Secretary of State race

FILE - Shuwaski Young, the Democratic candidate for Mississippi's Third Congressional District, addresses the crowd at the pavilion in Founders Square at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., on July 27, 2022. Young, who worked in the Department of Homeland Security during Barack Obama’s presidency, has announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, that he will challenge Mississippi's Republican secretary of state, Michael Watson, in the 2023 statewide election. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)