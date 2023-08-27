 Skip to main content
Democratic nominee Shuwaski Young will withdraw from the Secretary of State race

Shuwaski Young

FILE - Shuwaski Young, the Democratic candidate for Mississippi's Third Congressional District, addresses the crowd at the pavilion in Founders Square at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., on July 27, 2022. Young, who worked in the Department of Homeland Security during Barack Obama’s presidency, has announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, that he will challenge Mississippi's Republican secretary of state, Michael Watson, in the 2023 statewide election. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Democratic nominee for Mississippi Secretary of State, Shuwaski Young, announced Sunday his intent to withdraw from the race for health reasons.

“Recently, I suffered a hypertensive crisis which placed an immediate and continuous challenge on my ability to campaign for the Office of Secretary of State. My intent was to press forward knowing full-well the risk being placed on my health due to a rigorous campaign schedule.  I can no longer take this risk. Therefore, I am announcing my intent to withdraw my candidacy for Secretary of State,” said Young. “I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of statewide support I have received throughout this campaign.”

Young was set to face incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) in the November General Election.

According to Mississippi election code, Young will need to file an affidavit with the State Board of Election Commissioners explaining his intention to withdraw due to medical reasons.

If the election commissioners approve Young's withdrawal, the state Democratic Party Executive Committee will be allowed to appoint someone as a substitute to appear on the ballot in November against incumbent Republican Michael Watson.

Young was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

