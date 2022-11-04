Delayed start announced for Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — Rain expected for the first part of the weekend has led organizers of the Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival to push back its start by two hours.
The 49th annual festival will go from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Food vendors can start to set up at noon Friday with other vendors asked to set up their booths between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday.
Here are the new Saturday start times for the various events:
- Antique tractor show 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cadence Bank
- Music 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Veteran's Park
- Car and truck show 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Across from Vardaman High School
- 5K run 10 a.m. at the Post Office
- Tasting booth 11 a.m. at Sullivan's On Main
- Chicken dinners noon at The Front Porch
- Pie eating contest 1:30 p.m. at Veteran's Park