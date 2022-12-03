Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State to become new head football coach at Colorado

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Coach Prime says it's time to leave Jackson State.
Deion Sanders is moving on from the university in Mississippi's capital city to become the new head football coach at Colorado.
He told his team after the Tigers finished a 12-0 season by winning the SWAC championship 43-24 over Southern.
"In coaching, you get elevated, or you get terminated," said Sanders in the team meeting posted online.
Sanders leaves after three seasons at JSU walking away with a 27-5 record and two conference titles.
He heads to Boulder to revive a program that finished this season 1-11 and in last place in the Pac-12.