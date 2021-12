JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been detected in Warren County.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) made the announcement on Thursday, Dec. 30.

The buck was reported in mid-December. It was found approximately four miles north of Vicksburg.

Laboratory testing is necessary for definitive confirmation.

