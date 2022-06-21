DECISION 2022: Britt wins GOP U.S. Senate runoff in Alabama

(WTVA) — Katie Britt cruised past Congressman Mo Brooks to take the Republican nomination for the United States Senate in Alabama.
With the victory, Britt is the overwhelming favorite in the November general election to take the seat being given up by Sen. Richard Shelby, her former boss.
Here are the unofficial winners from the other Alabama primary runoffs we are following:
Secretary of State (R): Wes Allen
State Auditor (R): Andrew Sorrell
Public Service Commission (R) 2 spots: Chip Beeker and TBD
Governor (D): TBD
Pickens County Sheriff (R): Jordan Powell over incumbent Todd Hall by 59 votes
Marion County Commission (R): Greg Gunnin in District 3 and Larry Akers in District 5. Note: The two candidates in the District 5 race are separated by 6 votes.