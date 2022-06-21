 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

DECISION 2022: Britt wins GOP U.S. Senate runoff in Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama primary
MGN

(WTVA) — Katie Britt cruised past Congressman Mo Brooks to take the Republican nomination for the United States Senate in Alabama.

With the victory, Britt is the overwhelming favorite in the November general election to take the seat being given up by Sen. Richard Shelby, her former boss.

Here are the unofficial winners from the other Alabama primary runoffs we are following:

Secretary of State (R): Wes Allen

State Auditor (R): Andrew Sorrell

Public Service Commission (R) 2 spots: Chip Beeker and TBD

Governor (D): TBD

Pickens County Sheriff (R): Jordan Powell over incumbent Todd Hall by 59 votes

Marion County Commission (R): Greg Gunnin in District 3 and Larry Akers in District 5. Note: The two candidates in the District 5 race are separated by 6 votes.

Recommended for you