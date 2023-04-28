DECA members at Tupelo High earn recognition

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo High School DECA members are getting high praise.
The group earned the organization’s highest honors at DECA’s annual
International Career Development Conference in Orlando this week.
Connor O'Daniel received top 10 recognition, and Simar Gill earned a top 20 nod at the international level.
The Orlando event is the organization's top competition for designing real business scenarios and testing students' academic skills.
"Everybody around me was jumping up [saying], 'Oh, congratulations,' and I was very surprised, but I was very thankful for the opportunity," said O'Daniel, a junior at the Tupelo Career Technical Center.
"When I heard my name on the stage, it didn't sink in immediately then, but when I went ahead to present again, that's when it really sank it that I was top 20," said Gill, a senior at the center.
More than 22,000 students took part in the competition.
This is the first time in more than 20 years that Tupelo is being recognized at the international level.