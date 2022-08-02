 Skip to main content
Death of teenager in Pontotoc County results in murder arrest

handcuffs, crime, arrest

Credit: MGN

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A 23-year-old is accused of murdering a teenager in Pontotoc County.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask identified the suspect as Tyrekus Sanders.

The young man is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old multiple times Sunday night, July 31.

The incident happened between 9:00 and 10:00 at a home on Chunn Lane in the eastern part of the county.

The victim died Monday morning, Aug. 1 at the hospital in Tupelo.

The sheriff did not identify the victim. WTVA is working to obtain the name.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

