Death of teenager in Pontotoc County results in murder arrest

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A 23-year-old is accused of murdering a teenager in Pontotoc County.
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask identified the suspect as Tyrekus Sanders.
The young man is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old multiple times Sunday night, July 31.
The incident happened between 9:00 and 10:00 at a home on Chunn Lane in the eastern part of the county.
The victim died Monday morning, Aug. 1 at the hospital in Tupelo.
The sheriff did not identify the victim. WTVA is working to obtain the name.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.